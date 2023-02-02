Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

Soldiers assigned to 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade render a 21-gun salute during the annual Battle of Hill 180 ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. The annual ceremony commemorates the Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E led by Capt. Lewis Millet. Nine Soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed during the what is also known as the Battle of Bayonet Hill, Feb. 7, 1951.

