Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo

A runner on the move during the 2023 Fort Bliss Half Marathon at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. Starting at the Warrior Zone, the running route took runners onto the Fort Bliss Training Complex, beyond the confines of East Bliss.

Date Taken: 01.28.2023
Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US