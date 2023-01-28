A runner on the move with the Franklin Mountains in the distance during the 2023 Fort Bliss Half Marathon at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. Runners from throughout the region were welcomed for the race thanks to the installation's Recreational Pass program, which allows vetted guests the opportunity to come on post to access events and services open to the public.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7608969 VIRIN: 230128-A-KV967-1020 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.41 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo [Image 12 of 12], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.