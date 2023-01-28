Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo [Image 6 of 12]

    Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Runners on the move during the 2023 Fort Bliss Half Marathon at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Billy Atkinson was the overall winner of the Bliss FMWR road race with a time of one hour, 18 minutes and 50 seconds.

    This work, Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo [Image 12 of 12], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

