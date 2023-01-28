Sean Lewis, the Fort Bliss FMWR Sports director, awards a runner a top finisher medal following the 2023 Fort Bliss Half Marathon at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. Runners from throughout the region were welcomed for the race thanks to the installation's Recreational Pass program, which allows vetted guests the opportunity to come on post to access events and services open to the public.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 16:11 Photo ID: 7608960 VIRIN: 230128-A-KV967-1006 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.49 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo [Image 12 of 12], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.