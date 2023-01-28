Nicole Trevena, a Bliss FMWR Group Fitness instructor, busts a move at the 2023 Fort Bliss Half Marathon at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. As part of the event, Bliss FMWR Sports also put on a fitness expo, featuring the many classes and services available year round at Bliss. Trevena teaches a dance fitness class on Wednesdays and Fridays at Soto Physical Fitness Center on East Bliss.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|7608962
|VIRIN:
|230128-A-KV967-1010
|Resolution:
|2100x1680
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo [Image 12 of 12], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
