    Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo

    Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Nicole Trevena, a Bliss FMWR Group Fitness instructor, busts a move at the 2023 Fort Bliss Half Marathon at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. As part of the event, Bliss FMWR Sports also put on a fitness expo, featuring the many classes and services available year round at Bliss. Trevena teaches a dance fitness class on Wednesdays and Fridays at Soto Physical Fitness Center on East Bliss.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 16:08
    VIRIN: 230128-A-KV967-1010
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
