Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo

Nicole Trevena, a Bliss FMWR Group Fitness instructor, busts a move at the 2023 Fort Bliss Half Marathon at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. As part of the event, Bliss FMWR Sports also put on a fitness expo, featuring the many classes and services available year round at Bliss. Trevena teaches a dance fitness class on Wednesdays and Fridays at Soto Physical Fitness Center on East Bliss.

Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US