Runners show their stuff during the 2023 Fort Bliss Half Marathon at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Billy Atkinson was the overall winner of the Bliss FMWR road race with a time of one hour, 18 minutes and 50 seconds.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 16:05 Photo ID: 7608968 VIRIN: 230128-A-KV967-1019 Resolution: 2100x1181 Size: 1.18 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Runners take to the streets for Bliss Half Marathon, fitness expo [Image 12 of 12], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.