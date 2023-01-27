Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., addresses the audience during the Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee Leadership Award ceremony at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center, University of Maryland, College Park, Md., Jan 27, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:20 Photo ID: 7606515 VIRIN: 230127-F-JJ904-0946 Resolution: 2000x1762 Size: 2.04 MB Location: COLLEGE PARK, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presents Leadership Award [Image 7 of 7], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.