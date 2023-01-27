Cadet Cayla Williams addresses the audience after receiving the Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee Leadership Award during a ceremony at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center, University of Maryland, College Park, Md., Jan 27, 2023. The award was presented by Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 17:20
|Photo ID:
|7606517
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-JJ904-1152
|Resolution:
|2000x1737
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|COLLEGE PARK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presents Leadership Award [Image 7 of 7], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT