Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presents Leadership Award

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., presents the Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee Leadership Award to Cadet Cayla Williams during a ceremony at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center, University of Maryland, College Park, Md., Jan 27, 2023. Members of the McGee family and University ROTC staff were also on hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023