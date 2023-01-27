Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presents Leadership Award

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., greets Yvonne McGee, youngest daughter of the late Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, before a ceremony at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center, College Park, Md., Jan 27, 2023. Brown was on hand to award a scholarship named after the late general to a deserving University of Maryland cadet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

