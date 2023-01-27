Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., greets Yvonne McGee, youngest daughter of the late Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, before a ceremony at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center, College Park, Md., Jan 27, 2023. Brown was on hand to award a scholarship named after the late general to a deserving University of Maryland cadet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 17:19
|Photo ID:
|7606513
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-JJ904-0249
|Resolution:
|2000x1630
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|COLLEGE PARK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presents Leadership Award [Image 7 of 7], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS
