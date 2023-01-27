Mrs. Charlene McGee-Smith, daughter of the late Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, addresses the audience at a ceremony hosted by Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center, College Park, Md., Jan 27, 2023. Brown was on hand to award a scholarship named after the late General to a deserving University of Maryland cadet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:20 Photo ID: 7606514 VIRIN: 230127-F-JJ904-0701 Resolution: 2000x1789 Size: 1.85 MB Location: COLLEGE PARK, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presents Leadership Award [Image 7 of 7], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.