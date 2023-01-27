Mrs. Charlene McGee-Smith, daughter of the late Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, addresses the audience at a ceremony hosted by Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center, College Park, Md., Jan 27, 2023. Brown was on hand to award a scholarship named after the late General to a deserving University of Maryland cadet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 17:20
|Photo ID:
|7606514
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-JJ904-0701
|Resolution:
|2000x1789
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|COLLEGE PARK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presents Leadership Award [Image 7 of 7], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS
