KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 27, 2023) Cmdr. Joseph Pisoni (right), commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) Blue Crew, salutes Capt. Eric D. Cole, commodore of Submarine Squadron 20, while stating he has been relieved of his duties during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 16:08 Photo ID: 7606329 VIRIN: 230127-N-IS980-1085 Resolution: 5981x3988 Size: 1.63 MB Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS West Virginia Blue Crew Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.