USS West Virginia Bids Farewell to Commanding Officer

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 26, 2023) - The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, January 26.



Cmdr. James Kepper IV relieved Cmdr. Joseph Pisoni as the commanding officer of West Virginia’s Blue Crew in a ceremony held at the base chapel.



Capt. Charles McLenithan, commodore of Submarine Squadron 17, was the ceremony’s guest speaker and praised Pisoni’s leadership during his tour.



“The strongest teams hold a shared purpose that is well understood with an engrained standard of daily execution and a strong individual sense of worth and unity as a valuable part of an elite team,” said McLenithan. “We need to do the best everyday as leaders and peers to foster the environments that allow these types of teams to manifest and flourish. I know Joe Pisoni did this and will continue to do this in service to our nation.”



During the ceremony, Captain Eric D. Cole, commodore of Submarine Squadron 20 awarded Pisoni with the Meritorious Service Medal for his service as commanding officer.



“In Joe’s time in Command his team made their mark on this vital mission of Strategic Deterrence,” said McLenithan. “Joe completed four outstanding patrols in Command. Through his leadership his crew was always ready to answer the call for our nation. His team pushed the envelope on SSBN operations over the full gamut.”



Pisoni, from DuBois, Pennsylvania, received his commission through the Nuclear Enlisted Commissioning Program. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a Master of Science in aerospace engineering. He completed the NATO Defense College Senior Course in Rome, Italy.



“I’ve been asked why I keep doing this job,” said Pisoni. “The answer is simple. I know it makes a difference in the world. I watched American Sailors born in other countries from nearly every corner of our nation, Sailors from inner cities, rural towns Sailors from every walk of life who didn’t care about their differences. These Sailors simply took care of one another in support of the ultimate mission of strategic deterrence, to make a difference in the lives of every single American and every single citizen around the world whether they knew it or not.”



Pisoni took command of the ship’s Blue Crew in June 2020. Under his command, the crew accomplished the first Ohio-class SSBN deployment in the Indian Ocean, the first exchange of command at sea using only two transfers of personnel, the first missile ripple-launch in nearly two decades. In addition, they successfully completed numerous evaluations, inspections and exercises.



Pisoni’s personal awards include the Navy Unit Commendation and Battle Efficiency “E.” He has earned the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, as well as other personal and campaign awards.



During his speech, Pisoni addressed the crew and their incoming commanding officer, Kepper.



“West Virginia, take care of Cmdr. Kepper as you did me,” said Pisoni. “He has a stellar record of success and will take you far. Jimmy, you are getting the best crew any [commanding officer] could wish for.”



For his next assignment, Pisoni will report to U.S. Fleet Forces as a senior board member for the Nuclear Propulsion Examination Board.



Kepper, from New Orleans, Louisiana, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He previously served as the Nuclear Enlisted Community and Program Manager for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Manpower, Personnel, Training, and Education.



“We are about to enter into one of the toughest periods of a ship’s operational cycle,” said Kepper. “Extended maintenance availabilities bring unique challenges of executing complex and infrequent evolutions, maintaining our at-sea proficiency and skill sets, all while welcoming new Mountaineers as we say farewell to current ones. But, make no mistake, executing this maintenance on time with the support of the entire Kings Bay team provides a unique advantage that we have over our adversaries – the ability to keep our ships and the number of ships at sea for extended periods of time to provide the necessary global presence.”



Kepper said he looked forward to what is in store for USS West Virginia’s Blue Crew.



“It is an honor and privilege to join this elite team of professional submariners as your new Commanding Officer,” said Kepper. “Our ship’s mission is one of utmost importance and is regarded as the top priority by our nation’s highest leadership. West Virginia ensures credibility of our strategic forces to protect our nation and our allies. And, in today’s times of strategic competition, we must continue to answer the call,”





USS West Virginia was commissioned in 1990, and is the eleventh Ohio-class submarine. She is the third trident submarine fitted with the Trident II D-5 missile system to be homeported in Kings Bay, Ga. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 16:08 Story ID: 437402 Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US Hometown: DUBOIS, PA, US Hometown: DUNKIRK, NY, US Hometown: JAMESTOWN, NY, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS West Virginia Bids Farewell to Commanding Officer, by CPO Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.