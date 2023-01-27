USS West Virginia Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 27, 2023) Cmdr. Joseph Pisoni, outgoing commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) Blue Crew, speaks to distinguished guests, family and crew during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Pisoni is relieved by Cmdr. James Kepper IV. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen (Released)
|01.27.2023
|01.27.2023 16:08
|7606324
|230127-N-IS980-1076
|5834x3890
|2.05 MB
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|0
|0
USS West Virginia Bids Farewell to Commanding Officer
