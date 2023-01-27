KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 27, 2023) Cmdr. James Kepper IV (left), incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) Blue Crew, salutes Cmdr. Joseph Pisoni (right), formally relieving him of his duties as Capt. Eric D. Cole, commodore of Submarine Squadron 20 (center), observes during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 16:08 Photo ID: 7606326 VIRIN: 230127-N-IS980-1082 Resolution: 5185x3457 Size: 1.43 MB Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS West Virginia Blue Crew Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.