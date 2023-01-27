USS West Virginia Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 27, 2023) Cmdr. James Kepper IV (left), incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) Blue Crew, salutes Capt. Eric D. Cole, commodore of Submarine Squadron 20, while stating he has relieved Cmdr. Joseph Pisoni of his duties during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen (Released)
