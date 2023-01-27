Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS West Virginia Blue Crew Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 8]

    USS West Virginia Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ashley Berumen 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 27, 2023) Capt. Eric D. Cole, commodore of Commander, Submarine Squadron 20, presents Cmdr. Joseph Pisoni, outgoing commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) Blue Crew, with the Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Pisoni is relieved by Cmdr. James Kepper IV. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen (Released)

    Kings Bay
    Change of Command
    Naval Submarine Base
    USS West Virginia
    SSBN 736

