230126-N-NH267-1480 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) conducts an underway fuel replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 02:04
|Photo ID:
|7604885
|VIRIN:
|230126-N-NH257-1480
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Paul Hamilton Underway Fuel Replenishment [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
