    Paul Hamilton Helo Operations [Image 2 of 9]

    Paul Hamilton Helo Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230126-N-NH267-1085 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Island Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, lifts off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    This work, Paul Hamilton Helo Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

