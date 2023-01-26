230126-N-NH267-1103 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Jerry Race, from Muskegon, Mich., observes an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Island Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 02:04 Photo ID: 7604877 VIRIN: 230126-N-NH257-1103 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paul Hamilton Helo Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.