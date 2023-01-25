230126-N-NH267-1259 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Seaman Caleb Wooton, front, from Williamsburg, Va., handles a forward replenishment-at-sea line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 02:04
|Photo ID:
|7604882
|VIRIN:
|230126-N-NH257-1259
|Resolution:
|4785x3153
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paul Hamilton Underway Fuel Replenishment [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
