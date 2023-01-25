Paul Hamilton Underway Fuel Replenishment

230126-N-NH267-1072 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Serena Vigil, from Rio Rancho, N.M., fires a shot line from an M14 rifle to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during an underway replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

