Paul Hamilton Underway Fuel Replenishment

230126-N-NH267-1420 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Olaguer , left, from Honolulu, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Ranilo Dulatre, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, standby as substitutes for the phone and distance line during an underway fuel replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN