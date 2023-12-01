McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2023)—Lt. Julius Johnson, right, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the importance of the bridge with students from Cmdr. William C. McCool Middle School, during a tour aboard the ship, Jan. 12. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

