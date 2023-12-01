Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land [Image 5 of 11]

    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land

    GUAM

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2023)—Lt. Julius Johnson, right, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the importance of the bridge with students from Cmdr. William C. McCool Middle School, during a tour aboard the ship, Jan. 12. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

