APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2023)—Machinist Mate 3rd class Cody Piwinski, left, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), gives a hands-on demonstration on submarine repair capabilities to students from Cmdr. William C. McCool Middle School, during a tour aboard the ship, Jan 12. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 23:18 Photo ID: 7604634 VIRIN: 230112-N-VO134-1235 Resolution: 5538x3956 Size: 2.01 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.