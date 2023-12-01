McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2023)— Lt Cmdr. Derek DeBoer, the senior medical officer assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), gives a hands-on demonstration on how to properly do a suture for students from Cmdr. William C. McCool Middle School, during a tour aboard the ship, Jan. 12. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

