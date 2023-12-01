McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2023)— Damage Controlman 2nd Class Alexander Olinger and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Demonte Roy teach students from Cmdr. William C. McCool Middle School proper fire hose handling techniques during a tour aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan. 12. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

