Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land [Image 4 of 11]

    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land

    GUAM

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2023)— Damage Controlman 2nd Class Alexander Olinger and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Demonte Roy teach students from Cmdr. William C. McCool Middle School proper fire hose handling techniques during a tour aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan. 12. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 23:18
    Photo ID: 7604630
    VIRIN: 230112-N-NX690-0089
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land
    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land
    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land
    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land
    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land
    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land
    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land
    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land
    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land
    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land
    McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT