McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2023)—Capt. Andrew H. Ring, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), answers questions from students from Cmdr. William C. McCool Middle School, during a tour aboard the ship, Jan. 12. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

