McCool School Visits USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2023)—A student from Cmdr. William C. McCool Middle School exits the decompression chamber aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), during a tour aboard the ship, Jan. 12. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

