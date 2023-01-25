Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year

Maj. Cameron Webb (right), Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station commander, talks to U.S. Army Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Lee garrison commander, January 25, 2023, about Fort Lee MEPS achieving excellence, as evidenced by its award ‘MEPS of the Year’ at a celebration at Fort Lee, Va. As one of United States Military Entrance Processing Command’s 21 ‘large’ MEPS, Fort Lee competed against 64 other MEPS across the country to include Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, winning MEPS of Excellence for two quarters and unit pennants the other two quarters in FY22. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

