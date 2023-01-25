Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Maj. Cameron Webb (right), Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station commander, talks to U.S. Army Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Lee garrison commander, January 25, 2023, about Fort Lee MEPS achieving excellence, as evidenced by its award ‘MEPS of the Year’ at a celebration at Fort Lee, Va. As one of United States Military Entrance Processing Command’s 21 ‘large’ MEPS, Fort Lee competed against 64 other MEPS across the country to include Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, winning MEPS of Excellence for two quarters and unit pennants the other two quarters in FY22. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    This work, Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

