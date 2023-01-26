Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year

Photo By Chad Menegay | Maj. Cameron Webb (right), Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station commander,...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Maj. Cameron Webb (right), Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station commander, talks to U.S. Army Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Lee garrison commander, January 25, 2023, about Fort Lee MEPS achieving excellence, as evidenced by its award ‘MEPS of the Year’ at a celebration at Fort Lee, Va. As one of United States Military Entrance Processing Command’s 21 ‘large’ MEPS, Fort Lee competed against 64 other MEPS across the country to include Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, winning MEPS of Excellence for two quarters and unit pennants the other two quarters in FY22. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — The Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station celebrated its own excellence Wednesday with a ‘MEPS of the Year Celebration’ here.



United States Military Entrance Processing Command recognized Fort Lee as its national MEPS of the Year, as Fort Lee outperformed all other MEPS in the country for Fiscal Year 2022.



“This is a huge deal,” said U.S. Army Maj. Cameron Webb, Fort Lee MEPS commander, speaking to a room of mostly Fort Lee MEPS employees. “Today is your day to celebrate. You show USMEPCOM that we are setting the standard with the tools given to us by achieving excellence quarter after quarter.”



As one of USMEPCOM’s 21 ‘large’ MEPS, Fort Lee competed against 64 other MEPS across the country to include Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, winning MEPS of Excellence for two quarters and unit pennants the other two quarters in FY22.



To help put the achievement into perspective, Fort Lee MEPS scheduled 16,331 visits, administered 11,117 aptitude tests, conducted 6,679 medical exams and inspections, swore 1,587 applicants into the Delayed Entry Program and sent off 2,883 shippers.



The role of the individual MEPS locations is to conduct each applicant's basic eligibility screening through aptitude testing using the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), medical pre-screening, physical evaluations and background screening.



The USMEPCOM-wide evaluation is measured by criteria in five categories, which included testing, medical, travel card, leadership and training, and hotel inspection.



USMEPCOM uses the competition to improve operations and services related to core MEPS processes.



U.S. Army Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Lee garrison commander, thanked the Fort Lee MEPS employees at the celebration and asked them to continue what they are doing well.



“Excellence is contagious,” said Hoyman. “We want to be an installation of choice; we want people to come here. … We can say we’ve got the number one MEPS in the entire universe.”



Hoyman also recognized four employees individually for their outstanding performance with a Fort Lee Garrison coin: Maria Villamizar, a medical technician; Robert Townsend, a testing clerk; Spring Cambric, a human resources assistant; and Nicole Santiago, an administrative support technician.