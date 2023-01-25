Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year

Maria Villamizar (center), a medical technician for the Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station, stands in recognition for outstanding performance with Col. James D. Hoyman (right), Fort Lee garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Tamisha A. Love (left), Fort Lee garrison command sergeant major, Jan. 25, 2023, as part of a ‘MEPS of the Year Celebration’ at Fort Lee, Va. As one of United States Military Entrance Processing Command’s 21 ‘large’ MEPS, Fort Lee competed against 64 other MEPS across the country to include Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, winning MEPS of Excellence for two quarters and unit pennants the other two quarters in FY22. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

