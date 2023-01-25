Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Nicole Santiago, an administrative support technician for the Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station, accepts a Fort Lee Garrison coin from U.S. Army Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Lee garrison commander, for outstanding performance during a ‘MEPS of the Year Celebration’ at Fort Lee, Va. “Excellence is contagious,” Hoyman said. “We want to be an installation of choice; we want people to come here. … We can say we’ve got the number one MEPS in the entire universe.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:24
    Photo ID: 7603460
    VIRIN: 230125-O-WA652-976
    Resolution: 4684x3346
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year
    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year
    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year
    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year
    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    excellence
    of the year
    MEPS
    USMEPCOM
    Fort-Lee-News-2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT