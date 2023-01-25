Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year

Nicole Santiago, an administrative support technician for the Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station, accepts a Fort Lee Garrison coin from U.S. Army Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Lee garrison commander, for outstanding performance during a ‘MEPS of the Year Celebration’ at Fort Lee, Va. “Excellence is contagious,” Hoyman said. “We want to be an installation of choice; we want people to come here. … We can say we’ve got the number one MEPS in the entire universe.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

