Nicole Santiago, an administrative support technician for the Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station, accepts a Fort Lee Garrison coin from U.S. Army Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Lee garrison commander, for outstanding performance during a ‘MEPS of the Year Celebration’ at Fort Lee, Va. “Excellence is contagious,” Hoyman said. “We want to be an installation of choice; we want people to come here. … We can say we’ve got the number one MEPS in the entire universe.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7603460
|VIRIN:
|230125-O-WA652-976
|Resolution:
|4684x3346
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT