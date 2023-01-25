Maj. Cameron Webb, Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station commander, speaks to a room of mostly Fort Lee MEPS employees Jan. 25, 2023, as part of a ‘MEPS of the Year Celebration’ at Fort Lee, Va. “Today is your day to celebrate,” Webb said. “You show USMEPCOM that we are setting the standard with the tools given to us by achieving excellence quarter after quarter.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:23 Photo ID: 7603452 VIRIN: 230125-O-WA652-690 Resolution: 5087x3391 Size: 8.53 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.