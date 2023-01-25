Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Maj. Cameron Webb, Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station commander, speaks to a room of mostly Fort Lee MEPS employees Jan. 25, 2023, as part of a ‘MEPS of the Year Celebration’ at Fort Lee, Va. “Today is your day to celebrate,” Webb said. “You show USMEPCOM that we are setting the standard with the tools given to us by achieving excellence quarter after quarter.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    This work, Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

