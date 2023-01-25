Maj. Cameron Webb, Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station commander, speaks to a room of mostly Fort Lee MEPS employees Jan. 25, 2023, as part of a ‘MEPS of the Year Celebration’ at Fort Lee, Va. “Today is your day to celebrate,” Webb said. “You show USMEPCOM that we are setting the standard with the tools given to us by achieving excellence quarter after quarter.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 14:23
|Photo ID:
|7603452
|VIRIN:
|230125-O-WA652-690
|Resolution:
|5087x3391
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
