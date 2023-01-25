Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Tamisha A. Love (center), Fort Lee garrison command sergeant major, talks to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christine G. Moore (right), commander of 12th Battalion and the Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station, and Christina Nunnery (left), the 12th executive director, Jan. 25, 2023, about Fort Lee MEPS achieving ‘MEPS of the Year’ during a celebration at Fort Lee, Va. USMEPCOM uses the ‘MEPS of the Year’ competition to improve operations and services related to core MEPS processes.(U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:23
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
