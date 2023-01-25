Fort Lee wins MEPS of the Year

Command Sgt. Maj. Tamisha A. Love (center), Fort Lee garrison command sergeant major, talks to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christine G. Moore (right), commander of 12th Battalion and the Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station, and Christina Nunnery (left), the 12th executive director, Jan. 25, 2023, about Fort Lee MEPS achieving ‘MEPS of the Year’ during a celebration at Fort Lee, Va. USMEPCOM uses the ‘MEPS of the Year’ competition to improve operations and services related to core MEPS processes.(U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

