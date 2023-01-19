Lt. Gen. Jacobson visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks with members from the 36th Contingency Response Squadron at Pacific Regional Training Center, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan.19, 2023. The 36th CRS provides rapidly deployable airbase opening capabilities in order to initiate and sustain airfield operations anywhere in the pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

