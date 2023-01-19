Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Jacobson visits Andersen AFB [Image 7 of 9]

    Lt. Gen. Jacobson visits Andersen AFB

    YIGO, GUAM

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Airman Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks with members from the 36th Contingency Response Squadron at Pacific Regional Training Center, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan.19, 2023. The 36th CRS provides rapidly deployable airbase opening capabilities in order to initiate and sustain airfield operations anywhere in the pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    PACAF
    Andersen AFB
    PACAF Deputy Commander
    Lt. Gen. Jacobson

