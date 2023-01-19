U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cassidy Babb, 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer structural craftsman, briefs Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, on the facilities utilized at Pacific Regional Training Center, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 19, 2023. The 554th RED HORSE provides the Air Force with a mobile civil engineering response force in support of contingency and special operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 00:31 Photo ID: 7602332 VIRIN: 230119-F-VS136-1113 Resolution: 4473x2976 Size: 3.07 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Jacobson visits Andersen AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.