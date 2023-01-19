Lt. Gen. Jacobson visits Andersen AFB

A C-130J Super Hercules makes an airdrop as a part of a training exercise over Pacific Regional Training Center, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 19, 2023. The 36th Contingency Response Squadron was conducting a training exercise to set up a drop zone while the C-130J Super Hercules crew aimed to put the drops on target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

