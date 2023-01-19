Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Jacobson visits Andersen AFB [Image 1 of 9]

    Lt. Gen. Jacobson visits Andersen AFB

    YIGO, GUAM

    01.19.2023

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks with members of the 506th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 19, 2023. The 506th EARS comprises Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve and active duty Airmen from several KC-135 Stratotanker units around the globe, in order to support inflight refueling and airlift operations in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    PACAF
    Andersen AFB
    PACAF Deputy Commander
    Lt. Gen. Jacobson

