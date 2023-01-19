Lt. Gen. Jacobson visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks with members of the 506th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 19, 2023. The 506th EARS comprises Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve and active duty Airmen from several KC-135 Stratotanker units around the globe, in order to support inflight refueling and airlift operations in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

