Lt. Gen. Jacobson visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Riggs, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management superintendent, briefs Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, on the capabilities of the fuels management flight at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 19, 2023. The 36th LRS provides Andersen AFB with logistics support, including operating the largest fuel storage location in the Air Force and overseeing the installation deployment and reception operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

