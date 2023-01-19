Lt. Gen. Jacobson visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, breaks ground on a construction site for the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer at Pacific Regional Training Center, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 19, 2023. The 554th RED HORSE provides the Air Force with a mobile civil engineering response force in support of contingency and special operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

