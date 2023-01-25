17th Training Wing honorary commanders take a final photo at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023. Their immersion with the 17th Training Group culminated in a tour of the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 18:26
|Photo ID:
|7601922
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-ZB472-1664
|Resolution:
|5000x3572
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th TRW Honorary Commanders: students for a day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17th TRW Honorary Commanders: students for a day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT