17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Trey Holmes dons protective gear before participating in vehicle extraction at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023. The 312th Training Squadron exposed the honorary commanders to fire training to show what daily life is like on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 18:26 Photo ID: 7601919 VIRIN: 230125-F-ZB472-1424 Resolution: 4072x2909 Size: 2.09 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th TRW Honorary Commanders: students for a day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.