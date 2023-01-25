A 17th Training Wing honorary commander uses extraction tools to take off a car door at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023. The Honorary Commander Program is used to immerse local community leaders in Goodfellow’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 18:26 Photo ID: 7601921 VIRIN: 230125-F-ZB472-1576 Resolution: 5028x3591 Size: 2.47 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th TRW Honorary Commanders: students for a day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.