17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Scott Creecy uses an HTC Vive virtual reality headset at the 17th Training Support Squadron’s Instructional Technology Unit on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023. Honorary commanders were immersed in the 17th Training Group and their training mission on Goodfellow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 18:26 Photo ID: 7601917 VIRIN: 230125-F-ZB472-1327 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 2.79 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th TRW Honorary Commanders: students for a day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.