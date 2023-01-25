17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Heather Kumpe uses a fire hose at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023. Kumpe and other honorary commanders tried their hands at various tasks students are asked to complete in order to graduate from the fire school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 18:26
|Photo ID:
|7601920
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-ZB472-1456
|Resolution:
|4681x3344
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th TRW Honorary Commanders: students for a day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17th TRW Honorary Commanders: students for a day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT