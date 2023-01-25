Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th TRW Honorary Commanders: students for a day [Image 4 of 6]

    17th TRW Honorary Commanders: students for a day

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Heather Kumpe uses a fire hose at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023. Kumpe and other honorary commanders tried their hands at various tasks students are asked to complete in order to graduate from the fire school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 18:26
    Photo ID: 7601920
    VIRIN: 230125-F-ZB472-1456
    Resolution: 4681x3344
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
