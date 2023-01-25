17th Training Wing honorary commanders visit one of the trainers used at the 312th Training Squadron, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023. The 312th TRS showcased their SPINSTRA classrooms and capabilities before transferring to the fire academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 18:26
|Photo ID:
|7601918
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-ZB472-1381
|Resolution:
|5357x3826
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
17th TRW Honorary Commanders: students for a day
