Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What you need to stop the bleed [Image 8 of 8]

    What you need to stop the bleed

    QATAR

    03.25.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara Fales  

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An analyzer collects blood from Airman 1st Class Mason Amadio, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron weapons systems controller, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 24, 2023. This machine separates red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets and plasma by centrifugation. Using sterile equipment, the technician directs the platelets into a collection bag while the rest of the blood is returned to the donor or discarded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 02:42
    Photo ID: 7600435
    VIRIN: 230124-F-DN236-0089
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What you need to stop the bleed [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    What you need to stop the bleed
    What you need to stop the bleed
    What you need to stop the bleed
    What you need to stop the bleed
    What you need to stop the bleed
    What you need to stop the bleed
    What you need to stop the bleed
    What you need to stop the bleed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Blood
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    AUAB
    379 EMDSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT