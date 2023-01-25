Staff Sgt. Season Bachman, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, puts a needle in the arm of Airman 1st Class Mason Amadio, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron weapons systems controller, Jan. 24, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Platelets are used to control bleeding and are vital to surviving surgeries. They are one of the four major components necessary for successful treatment of combat casualties with massive hemorrhage on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 02:42 Photo ID: 7600430 VIRIN: 230124-F-DN236-0041 Resolution: 5032x3475 Size: 1.5 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, What you need to stop the bleed [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.